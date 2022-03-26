$58.20 Million in Sales Expected for Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $58.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year sales of $241.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.92 million to $244.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $238.98 million, with estimates ranging from $228.19 million to $249.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kore Group.

Several research firms have weighed in on KORE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kore Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Kore Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KORE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. 161,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,756. Kore Group has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37.

Kore Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

