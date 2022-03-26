$74.88 Million in Sales Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will report sales of $74.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $78.10 million. ChargePoint reported sales of $40.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year sales of $470.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $480.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $719.28 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $800.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,934,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,908,558. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $38,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $145,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,663 shares of company stock worth $1,523,889. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,814,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5,113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,258,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,825 shares during the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

