9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

In other news, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 86,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

