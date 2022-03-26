$97.13 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will post sales of $97.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $97.26 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $88.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $434.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $447.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $487.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.45. 1,797,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

