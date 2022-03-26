ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 187.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,548 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,843,000 after purchasing an additional 676,372 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $17,772,000. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $11,531,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ABB by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,375,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 309,580 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

