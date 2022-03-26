Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Up 1,566.7% in March

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 1,566.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of AABVF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Aberdeen International has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.25.
