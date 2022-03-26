Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Raised to GBX 235

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABDN. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.23) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 267.38 ($3.52).
Shares of Abrdn stock opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.68) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 220.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 239.35. Abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.95). The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The stock has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42.
Abrdn Company Profile (Get Rating)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.