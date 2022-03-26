Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Raised to GBX 235

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABDN. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.23) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 267.38 ($3.52).

Shares of Abrdn stock opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.68) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 220.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 239.35. Abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.95). The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The stock has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42.

In other Abrdn news, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($104,792.00). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith acquired 50,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £99,695.40 ($131,247.24).

Abrdn Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

