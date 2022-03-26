ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.90

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and traded as high as $35.10. ACNB shares last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 14,545 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $301.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

In other ACNB news, Director Scott L. Kelley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan J. Stock purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,232 shares of company stock valued at $239,633. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACNB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ACNB by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

