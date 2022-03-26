ACoconut (AC) Price Hits $0.14

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $363,196.26 and $45,773.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00023829 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 71% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

