adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($318.68) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($274.73) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($291.21) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($318.68) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($373.63) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €302.88 ($332.83).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €212.45 ($233.46) on Tuesday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($220.89). The business’s 50 day moving average is €224.78 and its 200-day moving average is €254.80.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

