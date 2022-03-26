ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. ADMA Biologics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.63 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 59,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

