Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $600.22.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $431.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $472.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

