AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,935 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amcor by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Amcor by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Amcor by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

