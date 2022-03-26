AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,723.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,041,000 after buying an additional 430,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $119.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average is $110.34. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

