AE Wealth Management LLC Has $933,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 159.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY opened at $193.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.14 and its 200 day moving average is $167.58.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

