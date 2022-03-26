AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 153.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $902,000.

Get iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $194.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.81. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $173.58 and a 52 week high of $201.24.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.