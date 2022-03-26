AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 356.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,099 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on DKS. Stephens reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $290,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,654. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

