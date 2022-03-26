AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,848,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $35.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.