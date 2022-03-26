AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 754 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.48. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.