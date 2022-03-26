AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 121.01%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $82,892,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $14,739,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,695,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after acquiring an additional 920,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,323,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 892,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

