AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.11. 141,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 225,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company has a market cap of $51.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 148,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

