Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Position Lowered by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 26.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 261,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 18.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,269,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.7% in the third quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 706,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AL opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $597.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

