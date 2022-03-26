Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AKTX opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

