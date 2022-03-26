Akbank T.A.S. Plans Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0227 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:AKBTY opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKBTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Akbank T.A.S. from 11.50 to 12.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC cut shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

