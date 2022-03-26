AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AKITA Drilling stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

About AKITA Drilling (Get Rating)

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.