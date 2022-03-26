Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $148.06. Alamo Group shares last traded at $145.86, with a volume of 23,825 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $337.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 31,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter worth about $2,530,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

