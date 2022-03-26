Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.58

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.58 and traded as high as C$10.69. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 474,102 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.58. The stock has a market cap of C$4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$256.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total transaction of C$191,347.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$229,458.94.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

