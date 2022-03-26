Alcoa’s (AA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

AA traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.96. 5,901,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,570,630. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Alcoa has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $95.79.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7,624.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

