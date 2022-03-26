Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at SVB Leerink

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,944.02% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

