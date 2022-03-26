Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTFGet Rating) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of ANCTF opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.0863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

