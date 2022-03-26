ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,478 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $16,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ALLETE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ALLETE by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ALLETE by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,176,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.56. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

