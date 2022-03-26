Alley Co LLC Has $12.57 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.0% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after buying an additional 644,322 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,170,000 after buying an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.94. 5,480,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,260,257. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

