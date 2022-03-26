Alley Co LLC Has $7.65 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,980,000 after buying an additional 120,239 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Shares of ITW traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.75. The stock had a trading volume of 609,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,823. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.79 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

