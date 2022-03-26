Alley Co LLC Purchases 379 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,996,000 after buying an additional 715,941 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after buying an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $270.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,552. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.69 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

