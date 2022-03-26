AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALVR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $26.41.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts predict that AlloVir will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $38,225.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hallal sold 40,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $305,631.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,761 shares of company stock worth $662,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,721,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

