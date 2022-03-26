Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 975 Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 37,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 31,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI opened at $177.58 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.30 and its 200-day moving average is $181.81. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.