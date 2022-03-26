Allworth Financial LP Acquires 526 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $49.73.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About TriCo Bancshares (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.