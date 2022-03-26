Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of ADM opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $55.66 and a one year high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average of $69.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

