Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 165.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 67.2% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after purchasing an additional 901,010 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 623.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 818,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,644,000 after purchasing an additional 606,300 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.34 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.