Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average of $84.84. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.