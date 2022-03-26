Allworth Financial LP Has $57,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $247.24 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.69 and a 52 week high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.18 and its 200-day moving average is $239.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

