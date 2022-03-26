Allworth Financial LP Makes New $45,000 Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI opened at $117.02 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Robert Half International Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.