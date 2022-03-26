Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives $3,316.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,316.13.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,830.43. 963,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,687. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,014.02 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,691.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,807.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.34, for a total transaction of $3,570,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,871.51, for a total transaction of $8,614,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,281 shares of company stock valued at $287,098,562 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

