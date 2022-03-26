AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AMC Networks by 568.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.89. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $72.80.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

