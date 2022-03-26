American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

AMH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.69.

NYSE:AMH opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

