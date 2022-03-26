American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AOUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary E. Gallagher purchased 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $49,962.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

