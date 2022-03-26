Ampio Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,789 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 955% compared to the average volume of 454 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,369,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,934,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 1,648,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,502,216 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,164,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 746,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.51. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

