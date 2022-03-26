Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as high as C$0.75. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 65,285 shares trading hands.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.30 target price on Anaconda Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile (TSE:ANX)
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.