Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as high as C$0.75. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 65,285 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.30 target price on Anaconda Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80.

In other Anaconda Mining news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 60,000 shares of Anaconda Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,450.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

