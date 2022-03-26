Analysts Anticipate CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $912.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $912.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $909.00 million and the highest is $916.00 million. CNO Financial Group reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.88. 685,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,737. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 486.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,510,000 after buying an additional 5,793,528 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,348,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,741,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,233,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 262.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 693,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 502,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

