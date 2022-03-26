Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will post sales of $68.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.30 million to $72.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $51.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $307.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.90 million to $315.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $334.45 million, with estimates ranging from $330.90 million to $338.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 48,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,425. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

